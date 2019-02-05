Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Feasterville, PA 15053
(215) 354-0085
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Feasterville, PA 15053
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Feasterville, PA 15053
GAMBLE
WILLIAM VICTOR
went to be with his Lord on Saturday February 2, 2019, While at Paul's Run at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy A. (nee Emily) and predeceased by his siblings Patricia Johnston and Elizabeth Louise Gamble. Devoted father of William H. Gamble and father in law to Eileen A. (nee Sheridan). He was also the loving grandfather to his grand-children and their spouses; William and Samantha, Matthew and Heather, Melissa and Joshua, Melanie and Herbert, Mark and his seven great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday February 7th, from 10 A.M. at the KIRK & NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL 333 County Line Rd. Feasterville, PA where Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
