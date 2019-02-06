EASLEY — Mrs. Catherine Virgie Ramey Albertson, 75, wife of Jerry David Albertson, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Cracker Jack Ramey and the late Nannie Mae Arnold Ramey, Mrs. Albertson retired from the Foster Plant of Alice Manufacturing and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 56 years, are a son, Brian D. Albertson (Jodie) of Easley; a daughter, Melissa A. Bond (Andrew) of Cary, N.C.; a brother, Ronnie Ramey (Darlene) of Easley; and seven grandchildren, Catherine Bailey Bond, Samantha Grace Bond, Andrew Everett Bond, Jr., Tristan Thomas Bond, Breana Lauren Albertson, Joshua Hall and Kaylin Buckley. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Albertson was predeceased by a brother, Jackie Ramey, and a sister, Betty Mae Ramey.

Graveside services were Feb. 2, 2019 at the Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty, S.C.

The family is at the home.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Interim Healthcare Hospice for the love and care they have provided for Mrs. Albertson.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.