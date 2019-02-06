EASLEY — Mrs. Doris Evelyn Nichols Ellison, 86, of 112 Camelot Court, Easley, SC, wife of the late Fred H. Ellison, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Brookdale Easley.

Mrs. Ellison was born in Oconee County, S.C., Dec. 27, 1932, a daughter of the late James Arthur Nichols and the late Ruby White Nichols. She retired from Southern Weaving after working for the same company from high school through retirement at the age of 65. Mrs. Ellison was a member of Elljean Baptist Church for more than 60 years, having been very active in earlier years in the Nursery, Sunbeam, VBS, Choir, and WMU programs.

In addition to her son and daughter-in-law, Steven H. and Mary Beth Ellison, Doris is survived by three brothers: Harold Nichols (Melba Jo) of Pickens, Marshall Nichols (Doris) of Fountain Inn, and James Nichols of Salem, two sisters: Marian Alexander of Tamassee and Vivian Owens of Seneca: a sister-in-law, Loretta Nichols of Walhalla, and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Ralph Nichols, Wallace Nichols, infant Roy Nichols, and one sister, Gladys Nichols Chastain.

A time of visitation was held on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown Easley. A service of Death and Resurrection was held in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

The family is at the residence.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or to the .

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown Easley, which is assisting the family.