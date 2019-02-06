EASLEY — Mr. Tyler Edward "Edd" Stephens, 87, husband of Opal Gastley Stephens, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Homer Vas Stephens and the late Zelpha Bearden Stephens, Mr. Stephens retired from the Arial Plant of Alice Manufacturing with forty-two years of service and was a member of Arial Baptist Church. He was a US Army National Guard Veteran.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 66 years, are two daughters, Joan S. Parsons (Dan) of Liberty, Wanda S. Waldrop (David) of Easley; two brothers, Lloyd Stephens and Leroy Stephens, both of Easley; two sisters, Kathleen Thomas and Opal Jean Davis, both of Pickens; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Stephens was predeceased by a daughter, Denise Fogarty; four brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends on Sunday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.