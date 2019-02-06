PICKENS — Evelyn Heath Allgood, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday Feb. 3, 2019.

Mrs. Allgood was born in Greenville County, daughter of the late Courtney and Zelpha Cheek Heath. She was formerly employed with Sangamo Electric and she retired from The Singer Company in Pickens. Following her retirement she enjoyed working at Joe's Ice Cream Parlor in Easley. She was a member of Pickens First Baptist Church and the T.E.L. Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her children, Elaine A. Cauthen (Rex) of Easley and Joel E. "Eddie" Allgood, Jr. (Debbie) of Pickens. Mrs. Allgood also leaves behind grandchildren Mandy Roberts (Scott), Jennifer Crain (Phillip), and Katie Boiter (Travis), great grandchildren, Brandon Roberts, Lexie Roberts, Will Crain, Kaylin Crain, Emma Grace Boiter, and Mckenzie Faith Boiter. Also surviving is a brother, Courtney "Buddy" Heath, Jr. and a sister Pat Rackley.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allgood was predeceased by her husband, Joel E. Allgood, Sr.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019 with funeral services following in the funeral home chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.

Memorials may be made to the , .

The family is at the home.