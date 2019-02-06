PICKENS — Jessie E. Finley, 94, passed from this life Friday Feb. 1, 2019 in Pickens, S.C. Born in England, UK she is the daughter of the late Ernest and Jessie Picking and wife of the late Ray A. Finley.

Mrs. Finley retired from Singer/ Ryobi and loved animals especially dogs.

Survivors include a daughter; Rebecca Freeman (Jimmy) of Pickens, two grandchildren; Corey Freeman (Katie) and Rae Holcombe (Rex) both of Pickens. Mrs.. Finley also leaves great grandchildren; Haley, Hannah, Ivy and Max to share in her memory.

In addition to her husband and parents Mrs. Finley is predeceased by a Brother; Tony, sister; Shelia and a son; Gene.

A gathering of friends was held at Dillard Funeral Home on Feb. 5, 2019. Services followed in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel.

