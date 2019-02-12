Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Jo Alice (Jal) Morriss, of Chandler, Arizona, born on August 27, 1939 in Grosse Tete, Louisiana, to the late Mary Euphamia (Epie) Angelloz Frizzell and the late John (J.B.) Bunyan Frizzell, passed away at home at age 79 on December 31, 2018 in Chandler, Arizona.

Jal was raised on the Bayou in Rosedale, Louisiana and attended Shady Grove School until the 10th grade where she played sports, received attendance awards and got good grades.

She loved and took up for her little brother, John Bonner Frizzell who preceded her in death in 2006.

She frequently lived with her late Grandparents, Albert Joseph (A.J.) Angelloz and Alice Regina (Henderson) Angelloz. Her grandfather owned a small country store in Rosedale where Jal worked, learned about inventory, money and customer service.

Jal graduated from Burgess high school (El Paso) in 1957 where she was an active leader: Lieutenant Colonel in ROTC, princess in the military court, in Beta and drama club, a National Honor Society and student council member, in the choir, guest vocalist at the Christmas dance, President of the Tunesmiths

(providedentertainmentfor civic organizations), Vice President of the Hoofbeats club, a cheerleader, editor- in-chief of the year book, and a senior class o cer.

Jal was a singer with her mother in El Paso from 1956-1959, starred in several plays at the Lions Club and sang with the the Bill Swan's DanceBandandLew Barton's Orchestra.

In 1969, she moved

to Arizona where she worked and received many awards in the

Real Estate industry

as Realtor/Manager/

Vice President/ Broker/Legal Counsel/ Owner at Ed Post Realty, Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams and Arizona Lifestyles until retiring in 2005.

Jal was an avid volunteer over the years: Junior Womens Club, March of Dimes, Choir Director at the Methodist Church, Brownie and Camp re Girls leader, President of the PTA and served as a leader for many Real Estate committees.

Jal was married to the love of her life, the late Charles Peter Morriss Sr.

She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Viola Gass Frizzell, grandmother, Jo Ella Horn Frizzell and grandfather, John Bose Frizzell.

Jal is survived by her

son, Charles Peter Morriss II (Lisa); and daughters, Dana Michele Hubbell Peru (Ramey) and

Robin Suzette Lindop.

She was the biggest supporter of her 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren whom she leaves behind along with 3 sister in laws, nephews, nieces, an aunt and many

cousins.

She loved her family,

friends, music, writing, and Cajun food.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of her life, o ciated by Pastor Rowdy Van Horn, on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at SoHo63, 63 E Boston Street, Chandler, Arizona, 85225.

