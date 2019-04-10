Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Maurice affectionately known as Captain Moe and known as Moe to most. A devoted Catholic, Marine, son, brother, uncle and friend; he passed away peacefully at his family home surrounded by his loving siblings on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 71 (forever 21). He was a very proud retired Fire Fighter with the City of Plaquemine and a lifelong resident of Plaquemine, La. Maurice was a US Marine Veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War with a special attachment to the Purple Foxes. He will certainly be missed for his invaluable service in the Catholic Community. A memorial visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Private inurnment of ashes will take place at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary at a later date. He is survived by his seven sisters; Joan Heath, Betty Rockforte (Joe), Sister Elvira Brown M.S.C., Emily Brown, Myrtle Chustz (Leroy), Mary June Davis (David), and Clara Molliere (Wayne); five brothers, John "J.E." Brown, Jr, James Brown (Joan), Mickey Brown, Rickey Brown (Brenda), and Joseph "Dukie" Brown (Mary); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and honorary families, Tan, Situ and Xie. Preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Cecile Duhon Brown; grandparents; aunts and uncles; cousins; and nieces and nephews. Maurice had an outstanding bond with his close classmates through the years. We thank you guys for your love and support. Special thanks to the Amedysis Hospice for your kind and professional support in making our brothers last days as comfortable as possible. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Funeral Home Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine

24120 Railroad Avenue

Plaquemine , LA 70764

24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine , LA 70764
225-687-1850
Published in Plaquemine Post South from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

