Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR M LYCHALK. View Sign



Born July 20, 1918 in Galeton, she was the daughter of Victoria (Piritano) and Russell Pepero. Eleanor attended Galeton High School and later received her G.E.D. As a young woman, Eleanor taught English to Italian immigrants and helped them study to become American citizens.

For most of her career, Eleanor worked as a

She was a devout member of St. Bibiana's Catholic Church in Galeton, where she was active in the Catholic Daughters of America.

Eleanor is survived by her sons, Andrew (Evelyn) Lychalk, John Lychalk; daughter, Mary Ellen (Scott) Miller; grandchildren, Cory Sherman, Crystal Colegrove, and Makenzie Miller; great grandchildren, Kyle Colegrove, Kendra Colegrove, Ella Sherman and Sophia Sherman; nieces Catherine Summers, Vicki Simonetta, and Anna Diliberto; nephews, Russell Pepero and Larry Pepero; and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Lychalk, Sr.; her sisters, Marie Pepero and Mary Pulli; and brothers, Lawrence Pepero and Peter Pepero.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Bibiana's Catholic Church, 111 Germania Street, Galeton, PA 16922. Visitation was at St. Bibiana's Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 10-11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Joseph Dougherty officiating. Burial was in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. Arrangements are entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.

Eleanor M. Lychalk, 100, the oldest living resident of Galeton, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Home facility.Born July 20, 1918 in Galeton, she was the daughter of Victoria (Piritano) and Russell Pepero. Eleanor attended Galeton High School and later received her G.E.D. As a young woman, Eleanor taught English to Italian immigrants and helped them study to become American citizens.For most of her career, Eleanor worked as a reporter for the community newspaper, the Free Press-Courier, Galeton edition. She later was employed by Snyder Tank Corporation, before she retired. An avid gardener, Eleanor put a lot of patience, love, and care in growing her roses and flowers, which were often admired by people passing by her home. Eleanor was also a quilt connoisseur, crafting many beautiful quilts with friends at various quilting groups all over Potter and Tioga Counties.She was a devout member of St. Bibiana's Catholic Church in Galeton, where she was active in the Catholic Daughters of America.Eleanor is survived by her sons, Andrew (Evelyn) Lychalk, John Lychalk; daughter, Mary Ellen (Scott) Miller; grandchildren, Cory Sherman, Crystal Colegrove, and Makenzie Miller; great grandchildren, Kyle Colegrove, Kendra Colegrove, Ella Sherman and Sophia Sherman; nieces Catherine Summers, Vicki Simonetta, and Anna Diliberto; nephews, Russell Pepero and Larry Pepero; and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Lychalk, Sr.; her sisters, Marie Pepero and Mary Pulli; and brothers, Lawrence Pepero and Peter Pepero.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Bibiana's Catholic Church, 111 Germania Street, Galeton, PA 16922. Visitation was at St. Bibiana's Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 10-11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Joseph Dougherty officiating. Burial was in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. Arrangements are entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton. Funeral Home Hess Funeral Home

14 West St

Galeton , PA 16922

(814) 435-6500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Journalists Return to today's Local Obituaries for Potter Leader-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close