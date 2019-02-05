|
Bobby Davis
Bobby Ray Davis, 77, of Fort Smith died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at a local nursing home.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dripping Springs Cemetery under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Slavik and Dolly Smalling; two sisters, Dorothy Henry and Carol Haralson; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 6, 2019
