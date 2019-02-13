|
Brandon Bernard
Brandon Christopher Bernard, 42, of Henryetta, Okla., passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Muldrow. He was a security guard for Burns Security and of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Noah Levon Bernard.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Kelly of Henryetta; one brother, Richard Bernard of Muldrow; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be graveside at noon Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Seabolt Cemetery in Short, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Danny Bernard, Scott Coleman, Levi Lewis, Lloyd James, Chris Wells, Jim Stites and Josh Mize.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 14, 2019