|
|
|
Doris Moore
Doris Moore, 71, of Chester died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at a local hospital.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Her body was cremated.
She is survived by a daughter, Traci Falkner of Irving, Texas; three sons, Jackie Moore and Richard Tatum, both of Chester, and Chip Moore of Bentonville; a sister, Vicki Grimes of Carson City, Nev.; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More