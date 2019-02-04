|
|
Giles Osborne
Giles Osborne, 87, of Alma passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a maintenance mechanic for Dixie Cup for 43 years, a member of Masonic Lodge Fine Springs No. 439, a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Alma and he enjoyed golf. Giles was a member of the Crawford County Quorum Court and was a Crawford County justice of the peace for 12 years. He was born March 16, 1931, in Springfield, Mo., to the late William and Adell (Tye) Osborne.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nedra; a daughter, Carla Baker; two sons, Keith Osborne and Joe Don Gregory; three brothers; and a sister.
Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Newberry Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include two sisters, Helen Wilson of Alma and Sue Smith of Rudy; a brother, Jerry Osborne of Alma; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jody Gregory, Creed Gregory, Colton Gregory, Kevin Cluck, Isaiah Haynes, Dale Osborne and Rick Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Don Osborne, Eddie Smith, Ronnie Morton, Chester Fisher and the guys from A-Z.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 5, 2019