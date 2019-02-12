Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Gill Cemetery
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Darter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Darter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Darter Obituary
John Darter
John Glenn Darter, 56, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at a local nursing home. He attended Faith Tabernacle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Geraldine (Epperson) Darter.
Memorial graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
He is survived by four daughters, Brandy Darter, Glenna Berard and Priscilla Walker, all of Fort Smith, and Marissa Darter of Paris; six sons, Novah, Sholan and John Darter Jr. and Preston Walker, all of Fort Smith, Jaylin Darter Wright of Clarksville and Dakota Darter of Paris; three sisters, Angie Dennis of Fort Smith, Catherine Peters of Springdale and Debbie Chase of Florida; one brother, Shawn Darter of Van Buren; and 10 grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.