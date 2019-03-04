|
Kelley Cate
Kelley Cate, 39, of Seminole, Okla., passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 17, 1979, in McAlester, Okla. She was a homemaker, a member of First Baptist Church in Newalla, Okla., and a 1998 graduate of Southside High School.
She is survived by her husband, Brian of the home; two daughters, Grace Cate of the home and Gabrielle Cate of Amarillo, Texas; two sons, Joshua Cate of the home and Zackary Cate of Pensacola, Fla.; her mother and stepfather, Gloria and Ronnie West of Barling; her father, Merle Hill of Canadian, Okla.; four brothers, Doug Bush of Tulsa, Kevin Partain of Van Buren and Jonathan Hill and Matt Hill, both of Canadian; grandparents, Lola and Charlie Wilson of Krebs, Okla.; and two grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday March 8, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Devin Partain, Dillon Partain, August Partain, Michael Partain, Zackary Cate and Kevin Partain.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 5, 2019