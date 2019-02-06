|
Linda Roscoe
Linda Roscoe, 68, of Alma died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.
Burial was Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Yoestown Cemetery under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne; a daughter, Michelle Davis; four sons, Tim, Wade and Robert Sisney and Jacob Roscoe; three sisters, Mary Thompson, Kelly Jones, Rose Gregory and Pam Thompson; two brothers, Bobby and Bryan Foster; 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 9, 2019
