Lucy Sampley
Lucy Sampley of Altus died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Ozark. She was the widow of William Sampley.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Full Gospel Temple in Ozark with burial at Houston Cemetery in Alix under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by five sons, Tommie Sampley of Branson, Missouri, Johnny Sampley of Mulberry, Ronnie Sampley of Lincoln, Arkansas, Robert Sampley of Alma and Lonnie Sampley of Ozark; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will be pallbearers.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2019
