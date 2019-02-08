|
|
Maxine Elam
Maxine Elam, 85, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. She was born May 5, 1933, in Fort Smith to the late Gene and Gracey Mae Gregory. She was a homemaker and an artist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Elam; a daughter, Judy Glenn; a sister, Lucille Oliver; and two brothers, Kirsay and Truman Gregory.
She is survived by three daughters, Pam Dean and husband Harold of Bakersfield, Calif., Brenda Davis and husband Michael of Van Buren and Donna Thibodeaux and husband Jerry of Short; two sons, Robert Elam and wife Patty of Bakersfield and Gary Elam of Alma; a brother, Jim Gregory of Kibler; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial was Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 13, 2019