|
|
Phillip Green Jr.
Phillip M. Green Jr., 81, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 15, 2019. Phil was born in Galveston, Texas, on Dec. 11, 1937. He was known affectionately by his friends, as "Pigpen."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phil Sr. and Elizabeth Green; and his son, John P. Hunter.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Norma Sue "Susi" Bennett Green; his son, DuCote "Coty" Hunter of Fort Smith; his daughter, Michelle (David) Greenfield, all of Fort Smith; his grandchildren, Johnathan (Jennifer) Hunter of Rogers, Luke (Caroline) Greenfield, Faith Greenfield and John Phillip Greenfield, all of Fort Smith; Jason Hunter of Lincoln; his great-granddaughter, Danika Hunter of Rogers; and three sisters, Cholly Tippit, Marion (David) Snow and Dorothy Harris. He is also survived by two brothers, Harry Green of Bentonville and Jimmy (Sherrie) Green; as well as his stepparents, Helen and Richard Hodo, all of Van Buren.
Phil attended Fort Smith Senior High and Westark Community College. After being activated by the Air National Guard, he was stationed in France during the Berlin Crisis as a driver. He worked as a station agent at Central Airlines and later at Frontier Airlines for 25 years. He was co-owner of the first Recovery Room, assistant manager at Fort Chaffee Golf Course and co-owner of GreenLadd's Restaurant, with his good friend, Jerry Ladd.
He was a very kind soul, dearly loved by his family and many lifelong friends. He enjoyed playing golf and visiting with friends and family. He hosted the annual Grand Central, Jerry Ladd and Pigpen Golf Tournament, for 21 years and also hosted the annual Alumni Frontier Pignic for close to 30 years.
We wish to extend special thanks and appreciation to hospice and Mercy Hospital.
A celebration of life was held Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Kevin Thompson of Community Bible Church. Services were under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phil's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 27, 2019