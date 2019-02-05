Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
807 Hemlock Street
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Roberts Obituary
Rose Roberts
Rose Mary Roberts, 70, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a manager for Grand Slam Convenient Store in Fort Smith. She attended TheBOD Church in Roland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Roberts; and her parents, George and Wanda (Boyd) Wornkey.
Family-held memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 807 Hemlock Street in Van Buren.
She is survived by three daughters, Kelly Wolfenberger and husband Joseph of Nowata, Okla., Michelle Tune of Van Buren and Tracie Drewry and husband Michael of Kibler; one son, Moose Tune and wife Katrina of Muldrow; two stepsons, Skylar Roberts of Fort Smith and Steven Roberts of Kibler; three sisters, Patricia Symonds of Van Buren, Martha Bryant of Hackett and Linda Wiley of Kibler; four brothers, Michael, Eddie, John and Archie Wornkey, all of Van Buren; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries