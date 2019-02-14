Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Fletcher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teresa Fletcher Obituary
Teresa Fletcher
Teresa Ann Fletcher, 55, of Rudy passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd D. and Sandra A. (Thompson) Myers.
She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Fletcher of the home; one daughter, Jessica Earp and husband Nathaniel of Rudy; one son, Nichols Myers and wife Ambrosia of Van Buren; one brother, Danny Myers and wife Mary of Lamar; and one granddaughter, Zoey Earp of Rudy.
A family-held memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Hope's Creek Retirement Living in Van Buren. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.