|
|
Teresa Fletcher
Teresa Ann Fletcher, 55, of Rudy passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd D. and Sandra A. (Thompson) Myers.
She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Fletcher of the home; one daughter, Jessica Earp and husband Nathaniel of Rudy; one son, Nichols Myers and wife Ambrosia of Van Buren; one brother, Danny Myers and wife Mary of Lamar; and one granddaughter, Zoey Earp of Rudy.
A family-held memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Hope's Creek Retirement Living in Van Buren. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 20, 2019