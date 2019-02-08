|
William Loftin
William Orvil Loftin, 80, of Conway passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. He was born March 31, 1938, in Winslow to the late Clarence and Vida Loftin. He loved God and family above and beyond all else, and his country next, serving more than 21 years in the National Guard, including active duty in Desert Storm. He worked in sales most of his life, then as an electrician at Camp Robinson for several years, before retiring in 1996 after an injury in 1994. He received the Army Achievement Medal on July 15, 1991.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Fern Loftin; three sisters, Loretta Center and husband Pete, Sibyl Center and husband Jerry and Sharon Poore.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of the home; a son, Billy Eugene Loftin of Conway; a stepson, William O. Haverstick of Bozeman, Mont.; a stepdaughter, Ellen Haverstick of Conway; three grandsons, Curtis, Craig and Ryan Loftin; a stepgranddaughter, Raechel Haverstick; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service with military honors and Masonic rites will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with committal at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Center, Mark Center, Larry Crawford, Danny Poore, Jason Ritch and Tray Knight.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to AETN Foundation, 350 S. Donaghey Ave., Conway, AR 72034 or online at www.aetnfoundation.org.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 13, 2019