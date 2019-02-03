|
Adele (Dee Dee Olson) Harrelle
On December 13, 2018, Dee Dee (as she was known by her family) passed away in Connecticut due to complications from colon cancer. Dee Dee was born in San Francisco and spent her early years in Kentfield, Marin County and Fort Huachuca, Arizona. She married young and moved to CT. After a few years, Dee Dee returned with her family to make a home in Petaluma where she raised four children.
For many years, Dee Dee suffered from a severe learning disability. In spite of many challenges, Dee Dee returned to school and received her GED. Dee Dee loved nursing and worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) for several years. Following her true dream, Dee Dee entered the vocational nursing program at SRJC. It was then she was finally diagnosed with dyslexia. Nevertheless, with grit and determination, Dee Dee graduated. She was especially proud of this moment.
With degree in hand, Dee Dee became an LVN and started working in Sonoma County. After retiring, Dee Dee returned to CT so she could be with two of her children who had moved back there. Dee Dee loved singing and joined the senior chorus. She brought laughter and smiles to many audiences with her whimsical "Betty Boop" renditions. She will be missed.
Predeceased by her parents, Milton and Iola Olson, Dee Dee is survived by siblings: Terry (Jerry) Gilles, Ginny (Tom) Dupuis, Rainey Olson and Tom Olson and children: Michele, Scott, Jeanine, Ryan and grandchildren: Jim, Jillian, Kyle, Shawna, Courtney, Sierra, Xavier and Gianna, plus many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on February 9, 2019 at11:30, Resurrection Church chapel, 303 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa. A celebration of life will follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019