|
|
Al Kremesec
Alfred R. Kremesec passed away in Santa Rosa, CA on Monday, February 4, 2019, two months shy of his 91st birthday. The son of a Slovenian immigrant and a first generation Slovenian-American, Al was born in San Francisco and graduated from Mission High in the Spring of 1946. In 1951, he married the love of his life, Dora, and they moved to Santa Rosa two years later. He was always the entrepreneur, owning and operating several successful auto and appliance painting businesses, including Quality Auto & Truck Painting on College Ave. He invented "The Silencer" to stop downspout noise, which he sold in hardware stores throughout Northern California. Gregarious and fun-loving, he always had a broad smile and was quick to make friends. He enjoyed traveling in his 5th-wheel and restoring old cars. A member of Holy Spirit Parish since its inception in 1964, Al was active in the Holy Spirit Men's Club, a past-president of the Optimist Club, a member of the Machinist's Union and of The Slovenian Hall.
Al is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dora Kremesec, his daughter Terry Kremesec, son Matthew Kremesec, and numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held February 14. Donations in his honor may be made to Holy Spirit Parish or the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019