Alejandra Jovita Holmes
Alejandra Jovita Holmes passed away at her home in Forestville, CA on January 22, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born in Oakland, CA on June 15, 1934 to Tomas Reyes Arellano and Jovita Romero Arellano. Allie was the second youngest daughter among 11 siblings and loved to play baseball as a child. She assisted her mother in working at the family restaurant and attended Catholic Schools in San Francisco. She is preceded in death by her daughter Lynn, and her husband, Rodger Joseph Holmes. They met while attending schools in San Francisco, and later worked together at Western Union. They were married on June 15, 1953 at Old Saint Mary's Church in Oakland and in 1958, moved to Forestville, where they raised their five children: Lynn Holmes, Mona Holmes, Eric Joseph Holmes, Christina (Kevin) Montgomery, and Jovi (Robert) Anderson. She had ten grandchildren: Nicki, Tina, Tiffany, Mike, Kelsey, Casey, Mandy, Dani, Joey and Sophie and six great-grandchildren: Mykal, Jordyn, Max, Nova, Charlie and Silas. She loved being called Grandma-Mom, Nana, Abuela and did her best to create memories with each of them by making crepes, tamales or tortillas.
Allie was instrumental in establishing the Head Start program in Sonoma County in the late 1960s. Her work as a preschool teacher led to a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Development. The Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker, AZ recognized her innate ability to integrate diverse cultures through the education of the young child, while preserving those teachings for future generations. She even traveled to China in that role as a Tribal educational consultant. After retiring, she returned to Forestville to live, and spend time doing the things she loved. She cherished her time with family and friends. She is survived by her sister Tomasa Torres and brothers Daniel (Andrea) and Raul (Loretta) Arellano, along with four of her children, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Her words she wanted us to all hear: "No big fancy affair. My life will be done and my soul will be at rest. Love and care for each other and do pray for your enemies. I truly am and have gone home. Home at last and goodbye. Hasta La Vista."
Memorial Mass to be held at St. Sebastian's Church, 7983 Covert Lane in Sebastopol, CA at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Reception/Pot-Luck to follow at the United Methodist Church Hall, 6550 Covey Road, in Forestville, CA, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers: Please provide an act of kindness for a child in need in her name.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019