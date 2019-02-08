|
Angelo Oreste Puccioni
Passed away peacefully at age 84 on February 1, 2019 at Kaiser Medical Center in Vallejo, California after a brief illness. Angelo was born on May 31, 1934 in Healdsburg, California to Sandra and Louis Puccioni. He was raised at the family's Mill Creek Ranch and attended Junction School and Healdsburg High School. He then graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College. Angelo served in the Army and then worked in the Electrical Power Industry at PG&E, Duke Energy, and Dynegy as an Electrical Engineering Technician for many years until he retired in 2017 at age 83. Angelo loved working on his family's ranch in Mill Creek, reading history books, traveling around the world, and spending time with family and friends. He was always generous with his time and loved conversations with anyone that he met; Angelo knew no strangers. He had a kind spirit and a generous heart.
Angelo was preceded in death by his dear sister, Doreen Proctor. He is survived by his daughter, Allison Puccioni and her husband Tim; nephew, Glenn Proctor and his wife Laurie; niece, Deneen Proctor and her husband Richard; and loved his great-nephews, Joshua Proctor, Forrest Johnson, and Noah Proctor.
Friends and family can pay their respects on Friday, February 15, 2019 during the Visitation beginning at 4 p.m.; Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's with Burial to follow at Oak Mound Cemetery in Healdsburg. Reception to follow at St Johns Reception Hall.
The family of Angelo Puccioni wishes to express their appreciation for the excellent care he received at Kaiser Medical Center in Vallejo. Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (Honoring his sister Doreen) (www.bcrf.org).
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019