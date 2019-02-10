|
Ann Vega
With heavy hearts, the family of Ann Marie Vega announces her passing in Santa Rosa on February 5, 2019 at age 82. Born June 13, 1936 in San Jose, CA, Ann graduated from James Lick High School where the 5'2" Comet played basketball and was in the shooting club. She was active in the Santa Clara County Association of Realtors, worked in management positions with various companies including RGIS, and was a member of TOPS Int'l and Mended Hearts. She loved bunko, slots, and crafting, including crocheting scarves, blankets and gifts for her family. Ann was a devoted daughter, mother, and nana, whose love leaves an everlasting mark on every soul she touched.
Ann will be lovingly remembered by her children Alan Irwin (Harriet), Karen Irwin (Jim), Mark Irwin (Dorthy); grandchildren Amanda Magee Carter (Alan), Geneva Irwin, Kimberlyn Magee (Andrew), Eloise Soltero (Alex), Monica Magee (Alex), Artemus Irwin; great-grandson Gabriel Carter; brother Robert Vega and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Ethel (née Pedro) and Gabriel Vega Jr., and brother Gabriel "Sonny" Vega III.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Ann's life Friday, Feb 15, 1pm, Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel of Roses, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose.
We will miss our Nana Goddess, but she will forever live on in our hearts.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019