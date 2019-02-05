|
|
Armando Rosales, Sr.
Armando Rosales, Sr. (93) died peacefully in his sleep January 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Sonoma.
Services are as follows: Rosary 6:00 pm February 11, at Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 West Napa St, Sonoma, CA, Funeral Mass Tuesday February 12 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Solano Catholic Church, 469 3rd St. West, Sonoma, CA, at 11:00 a.m. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online a
thttps://www.duggansmissionchapel.com/notices/Armando-Rosales.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019