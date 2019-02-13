|
Bonita "Bunny" Senneff
Bunny was born on January 18, 1947 to Dick and Dottie Gilmore at General Hospital in Santa Rosa, California. On February 6, 2019, while holding Gary's hand, Bunny flipped her tassel and graduated back home to her Heavenly Father, all her family who passed before her, and her best friend Muffie Dickens Pile.
Bunny attended Village, Whited and Slater, graduating from Montgomery High in 1965. At 15, Bunny met Gary in study hall at MHS. They started dating in March of 1963 and married on June 4, 1966 where Bunny became an Air Force Wife.
All Bunny ever wanted to do was be a Mom. She dedicated her life to her children Becky (Steve) Tagnolli, Travis (Heidi) Senneff, and Tyler (Erika) Senneff. Grammie to her treasured grandchildren Emily, Makayla, Audrey, Dallyn, Eloise, Hazel, Poppy, and five-month old Simon.
Survived by her sissy Sandy (Ken) Jones, brother Rick (Kim) Gilmore, and numerous nieces and nephews, along with her beloved puppy, Muffie.
In November 1976, Bunny led her family to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served the children of the church (ages 18 months to 12 years old) for 35 years. The last ten years before Alzheimer's hit were spent in the nursery.
Eternal thanks to Bunny's caregivers who blessed our lives; Fi, Jay, Mary, Tua, and Sovaia. Along with Sutter Hospice, especially Janene.
Alma 40 until we will be together for eternity.
I love you Princess – Gary.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1780 Yalupa Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95405)
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be given to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019