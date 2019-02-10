|
Bruce Milliette Stephen
Bruce Milliette Stephen passed away at the age of ninety on February 5, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh PA, Bruce enjoyed a childhood of tobogganing in the big snows of Syracuse NY, epic tin soldier battles with his friends, and collecting stamps, matchbooks, and bottle caps. High school was spent in Chicago, where he was nearly fired from his first job as a soda jerk for giving his friends extra scoops of ice cream. His dry sense of humor, amusing cartoons, and elegant Palmer Method handwriting were appreciated by family and friends throughout his life.
Bruce was born October 16, 1928, the only son of Edward and Ruth Stephen. He attended Northwestern University, graduating summa cum laude from the school of business. He was a member and chapter president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and Beta Gamma Sigma honorary business fraternity. In 1948, Bruce met Mary Alice Drekmeier, a student at the University of Wisconsin. They wed in 1951 and started their careers and family in the Chicago area. Bruce was a pioneer in the growing field of direct marketing and won numerous awards for his creative work with several advertising agencies. His career took the family from Chicago to Omaha NE, Saratoga CA, Providence RI, and then back to Chicago, before retirement in Santa Rosa (Oakmont) in 1995.
A lifelong environmentalist, Bruce's proudest achievement was his work as the Sierra Club's coastal coordinator during the "Save the Coast" campaign in the 1970s. They launched a two-year campaign designed to protect the coast from further overdevelopment and save many of the most beautiful sites. They got it on the ballot, it passed, and today we have very strong coastal protection laws and a commission to oversee them.
Bruce and Mary Alice loved to travel, visiting all fifty states and more than fifty countries around the world. He was a docent at Jack London State Park for many years, and an active member of the Oakmont hikers club. He served as a deacon in the Oakmont Community Church, and belonged to SIR Branch 53.
Bruce lived his last years with grace and dignity, despite the effects of Parkinson's disease. As per his wishes, he remained in his home where he passed peacefully.
Bruce is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Mary Alice Stephen, his sons Charlie (Laura) of Montclair CA, Doug (Susan) of Menominee MI, and Craig (Christina) of San Francisco CA, also his granddaughter Isobel and grandson Dennis, and step-granddaughters Andrea Smith and Emma Walsh. His grandson Gordon Bruce predeceased him.
His family wishes to thank Bruce's caregiver, Joe Masivesi, who provided devoted, patient, and good-humored care through the last years of Bruce's life.
A memorial service is being planned.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019