Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-2921
Burton Schultz
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LAFFERTY & SMITH COLONIAL CHAPEL
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
LAFFERTY & SMITH COLONIAL CHAPEL
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA
Burton W. Schultz III
Died in Santa Rosa, CA, January 28, 2019 at the age of 54. He was the father of Courtney Schultz and grandfather of Kaden. Son of Burton W. Schultz Jr. (Nadine) of Cloverdale and Mary Mora Schultz of Lower Lake. Brother of Traci and Jennifer (Jason Williams) of Lower Lake. Uncle of Michael Williams, Stephanie and Molly Silva. Fiancé of Teresa Hutt. Nephew of Maureen and James Agius, Jim and Ginger Mora, Clem and Jerri Mora.
Burt was born in Sebastopol and was reared and educated in Healdsburg. He was a true outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and camping. Burt was employed by Team Ghilotti.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at LAFFERTY & SMITH COLONIAL CHAPEL, 4321 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa, CA. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Noon also at LAFFERTY & SMITH.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2019
