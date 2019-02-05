|
|
Carolyn Covell Shultz
Carolyn Covell Shultz, 77, born in Lawrence, MA to Arthur and Ruth Covell, died January 28, 2019. She earned an AA from Cottey College, Nevada, MO, a BA from Sonoma State University, and an MA in Counseling Psychology from Dominican University. She loved gathering with her extended family, painting, photography, scrapbooking, attending her children's activities, and being active in her church and community. She was very generous, loyal and creative. Carolyn had a varied work experience. She worked at El Verano Elementary as school librarian, the Sonoma Sausage Company, the Shultz Home Eldercare Facility, FAHA Senior Care, and Papa Murphy's Pizza. She was a Trager Massage Therapist, receiving her Trager Practitioner Certification in 1986. She received her MFCC license after graduating from Dominican and worked in that field, especially with children. In later years, she was a Creative Memories Consultant, sharing the joy of scrapbooking heirloom albums with friends and family. Carolyn married Fred Townsend Shultz on June 24, 1961, and raised four children. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, and by her son, Brian Gregory Shultz. She is survived by her sisters Margaret (Larry-deceased) Holbrook and Grace (Lou-deceased) Saylor; daughters Trina (Randy) Wattermann, Rebecca (Larry) LaSara, son Daniel (Nina) Shultz; grandchildren Katie (Jeremy) Bartels, Matthew, Laura, Christopher, Samantha, William, Phillip, and Robert Wattermann; nieces and nephews Nicole, Linda, Heather, Holly, David, Timothy, Mary, Elisabeth, and their spouses; and one great-grandchild on the way. The family is very grateful for the wonderful caregivers Carolyn has had over the years.
A memorial service will be held for Carolyn on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 1:30pm at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sonoma. Private burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Andrew Church, 16290 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476 or to Hospice by the Bay, 190 West Napa Street, Sonoma, CA 95476.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019