Charles Lawrence Christian, Jr.
Charles Lawrence Christian, Jr., aged 86, died peacefully in Fairfield, CA on January 24th, 2019 after a prolonged battle with Interstitial Lung Disease. He had been in hospice care for the last few months of his life where he was able to maintain his independent spirit to the end. Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Christian (nee Cocanougher). He is survived by his daughters Elaine Christian of San Francisco, Margaret Christian of Citrus Heights, son Douglas Christian and his wife Danilda of Fairfield and his grandchildren; William Steele, Gregory Steele, Chianne Skidmore, Cali Debevoise, and by Daphne Tan, Dee Jay and Darryl John Ibanez
Charles was born in Portland, Oregon July 20th, 1932 to Charles and Eunice (nee Homm) Christian. His father was a chief steward for Matson Lines which led to Charles spending his childhood in various locales including, the family farm in Gaston Oregon, Portland, San Francisco, Honolulu, Long Beach and Burlingame.
At the age of 17 (1949) he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he was advanced to Senior Cryptographer during the Korean War. He was stationed in Texas, Wyoming, Alaska and Washington, D.C. He returned to the Bay Area where he graduated from San Mateo Junior College and worked for United Airlines (1952-1955) at SFO as a Communications Operator and Passenger Agent. In 1955 Charles was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency and began his career as a Communications Specialist. From 1955-1967, he served in this capacity in Washington DC, Turkey, Lebanon, Cyprus, Iraq, Jordan, Sudan, Greece, West Germany and Southern California. He returned to the State Department (1982-1986) as a Communications Officer and served in Muscat Oman, and Bonn Germany.
In 1959, he married Mary Lou Cocanougher, a vivacious young woman from San Bruno and a United Airlines Stewardess Supervisor who would later become a beloved elementary school teacher in Rincon Valley. After three children and life in three different countries Charles resigned from the CIA in order to provide a more stable upbringing for his children. He relocated in 1967 to Santa Rosa, California where he and his wife remained for 47 years. During the remainder of his career, Charles worked in sales for AAA, Hearst Corporation, and as a General Agent for health and funeral insurance in Sonoma County.
He is best remembered in his later years for his keen interest in history, specifically the American Revolution and the American Civil War. As a descendant of an American Revolutionary war soldier, he was past president and chaplain of the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. As a descendant of a Civil War veteran he was past commander and chaplain for the Colonel Elmer Ellsworth, Camp 23 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW).
Other clubs and memberships include: North Bay Civil War Round Table, Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, Pacific Coast Air Museum, Sonoma County Amateur Radio Club, Roadrunners Internationale, Dragon Lady Association, and Blackbird Association, the last three having to do with his involvement in the Cold War.
A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on February 16th, 2019 at 11:00 in the Chapel at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA. A graveside ceremony will be presented in the Veteran Urn Garden by the SUVCW at the conclusion of the Memorial Service.
Special thanks are extended by the family to the caregivers, Miho Tyson of Continuum Hospice and Emmanuel Salas of Serenity Care Manor who provided him with comfort and respect to the end.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 2, 2019