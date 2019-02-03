|
Charles Louis Fenech
June 1, 1931 - January 25, 2019
Charles Louis Fenech, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Santa Rosa. He was born on June 1, 1931 in San Francisco to Charles and Josephine Fenech, growing up with his two siblings Frances (Frank) and Violet. Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, Josephine and his three daughters, Charlene, Christine and Diane. Charles has six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
As a young man, Charles served his church as an altar boy and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco. Charles served in the Korean War and scored tops in his division for his academic aptitude in auto mechanics. Charles was further trained and assigned to repair vehicles during his time in Korea for the Army. Returning from the service, Charles applied his training and started his own successful Auto Mechanics business. Charles enjoyed traveling with his wife Jo, attending 49er games and golfing with friends and family.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 8 at 10am at Saint Rose Catholic Church, 398 10th Street, Santa Rosa, Ca 95401.
The Fenech Family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the caretakers at Sunrise Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019