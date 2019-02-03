|
Charles Ronconi
Passed away at home in Petaluma, CA, January 27, 2019 at the age of 94. He was the beloved husband for 70 years of Josephine Gobbi Ronconi. Loving father of Gary Ronconi of Glen Ellen and Cheryl (Paul) Tennyson of Petaluma. Cherished grandfather of Andrea (Cameron) Pickering of Morgan Hill, and Mark Tennyson (Jennifer Coit) of Petaluma. Adored great grandfather of Ben, Emmett and Oliver (due in March). Loving brother of Rena Mecchi of Santa Rosa and the late Aldo Ronconi. Dear brother-in-law of Elsie Anderson-Snow (Bob), Louie Gobbi (Reona), and the late John Gobbi, Gene Mecchi, and Harry Anderson. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family wish to express appreciation to Ledua, Charlie's caregiver for her wonderful care as well as the tremendous support from Hospice of Petaluma.
His parents immigrated from Northern Italy and were a pioneer dairy family in Valley Ford. Charlie attended Watson School and later graduated from Tomales High School. He was a member of the ICF Branch #127, NSGW Nicasio Parlor #183 and the Local Teamsters Union.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY AND CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Private entombment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma. The family prefers memorials be made to the Bruce Mecchi Memorial Scholarship Fund, SRHSF, PO Box 11006, Santa Rosa, CA 95405, Hospice of Petaluma or to the Earl Baum Center for the Blind.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019