Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Courtney Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Courtney Jade Davis

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Courtney Jade Davis In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Courtney Jade Davis
February 6, 1991 —January 5, 2008
There you were....Sweet 16.....that was the last birthday you spent here with us. It was a grand time - a limo ride full of your boy and girlfriends going to a nice restaurant in Santa Rosa. Everyone looked gorgeous.....Aww.....the memories.
Today, we will be literally rockin' the Cloverdale River Park with a three ton rock for your 28th birthday. We love all the beauty there......it reminds us of you.
Love and miss you Mister, Dad and Mom
"Life is only as bad
as you make it"
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices