In Loving Memory Courtney Jade Davis
February 6, 1991 —January 5, 2008
There you were....Sweet 16.....that was the last birthday you spent here with us. It was a grand time - a limo ride full of your boy and girlfriends going to a nice restaurant in Santa Rosa. Everyone looked gorgeous.....Aww.....the memories.
Today, we will be literally rockin' the Cloverdale River Park with a three ton rock for your 28th birthday. We love all the beauty there......it reminds us of you.
Love and miss you Mister, Dad and Mom
"Life is only as bad
as you make it"
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019