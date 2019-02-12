|
Cynthia Marguerite Mennie Vrooman
Cynthia Marguerite Mennie Vrooman had a life well-lived, but cut too short. The world is a little less bright and far less funny in her absence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Elta Mennie, her brother Ralph (Bob), her sisters, Claudia and Veronica, her beloved niece, Stacie, and nephew, Sean. She is survived by her sister, Rae Curtis, her husband, Daniel James Vrooman, her daughters, Katie Eileen Barr and Piper Frances Sandoval, a number of dear nieces and nephews, and her favorite people in the world - her grandkids: Giovanni Tyler Sandoval, Claudia Ann Barr, Edith Charlotte Barr, and Rosalind Leigh Edwards.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Kenwood. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online athttps://www.duggansmissionchapel.com/notices/Cynthia-Vrooman.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 12, 2019