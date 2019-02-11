|
|
Danica Rose Kemp
Danica passed away peacefully on January 28, 2019, at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, Oakland, embraced by her loving family. Born on September 15, 2008, Danica was a fourth grader at Binkley Elementary School in Santa Rosa. She was the beloved daughter of Rex Kemp and Danielle Roe, step-daughter of Zac Roe; cherished sister of Emma Steel, Christian Kemp, Brayden and Jayce Roe; granddaughter of Gloria Kemp, Mark Roll and Lisa Scott; great-granddaughter of Al and Linda Scott and Maryann Smyth. Also survived by dear aunts and uncles, devoted cousins and caring friends.
Her family is grateful for the extraordinary, compassionate care received from the physicians and staff at UCSF Benioff and they suggest that any memorial donations in her name be made to PNOC Foundation, Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium, 4040 Civic Center Drive, #430, San Rafael, CA 94903, attn.: Julie Archer.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 11, 2019