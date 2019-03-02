|
|
Debra Anne Buttke
It is with great sadness that the family of Debra Anne Buttke announces her passing, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the age of 64 years. Debbie will be lovingly remembered by her longtime partner of 30 years, Patrick Edelman, children Carla (Bob) Burkett, Venus Marie (Bryan) O'Hare, and Trisha Decaillet. Debbie will also be fondly remembered by her seven grandchildren, Katie, Spencer (Tess), Hunter, Miranda, Christian, Nathan and Sara. Along with great-grandson Oliver. In addition to the many aunts, uncles and cousins. Debbie was predeceased by her parents Carl and Marilyn Buttke.
Debbie loved spending time with her family and friends, whether it was camping, playing cards, or just visiting over a cup of coffee. Debbie and Pat are lifetime Raider fans and could be found many Sundays at Raider games. Debbie's laugh was contagious and always loved a good story.
Per Debbie's request no funeral services will be held. Those who desire to make memorial donations we request they be made to Dogwood Animal Rescue, 1415 Fulton Rd Suite 205 Box 432, Santa Rosa, CA 95403.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019