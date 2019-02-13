Home

Diazan "Dee Dee" Jump
Diazan (Dee Dee) Jump, age 23, lifted up by angels to find heavenly peace February 7, 2019. Loving granddaughter of Cecelia Jump and the late Ivan Jump, daughter of Jim Jump and Tina Schoonover. Dee Dee attended Brush Creek Nursery School, Village Elementary, Rincon Valley Charter School (her favorite), graduated Montgomery High 2012 and SRJC. Her passion was acting, theatre, swimming, Santa Cruz and Disneyland.
Donations lovingly accepted.
Follow the yellow brick road Dee Dee! I love you always, Nana.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019
