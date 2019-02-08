|
|
Earl Carabini
(A good Ol' hometown boy)
Sonoma native Earl Carabini was born October 12, 1943 to Joe Carabini and Caroline Brewster-Carabini and passed peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on February 3, 2019. He worked 25 years at the Sebastiani Winery as a maintenance worker and was looked upon for his strength, integrity and strong work ethic. These values he made sure to pass on to his son and the young boys he coached in Pop Warner football.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Cora Carabini and their faithful son James Carabini (wife, Christina). He was known as Oompa to two beautiful and intelligent granddaughters Lilliana and Angelina. He is also survived by other family members including John, Al (predeceased), Mark, Steve and Suzanne Mazza; Pauline Batto, her son Johnny Cofer (Trina) and daughter Christine Neles (Tony); as well as the Brewster cousins, Linda, Shirley, Nancy and Laurie and their families.
He was an avid horseman, hunter and fisherman and passed on his love and respect of nature to his granddaughters. He enjoyed camping with his family, going up north to shoot the squeakers and never missed an opportunity to support those he loved. He will be remembered by his witty humor and his infamous distaste for spinach and cucumbers.
Those wanting to give their final wishes and pay respect may do so at the public viewing: Tuesday February 12, 4-7 p.m. at Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 W. Napa St. Sonoma, CA 95476
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Boys and Girls club or the Sonoma High School Boosters Club.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 8, 2019