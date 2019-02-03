|
Eva Holcomb
June 5, 1934 - January 27, 2019
Eva Lorraine Holcomb, 84, the heart of the Anderson Valley, passed away on Sunday, January 27th due to natural causes in her home in Boonville. She moved on in the prescence of her grandson John , her daughter Palma and her husband of 64 years Bill Holcomb.
Born in Elk in 1933, Eva moved to Navarro with her family at the age of 4. Her maiden name is Pardini with a large extended family that has lived in the Valley for many generations. Eva was a flower of the valley, always in bloom, always sharing her beauty with every member of the community. A loving mother and wife, her and her husband Bill built a home together, ran a business together, and raised a family together. They are the American Love story, and she leaves behind a legacy of endless compassion for every creature that found comfort in her pressence.
She is survived by her husband Bill, brothers Robert and Donald Pardini, her sister Lorraine Castagnetto, her son Billy Holcomb, her daughter Palma Toohey, her four grandchildren John, Benn, Rebekah and Sarah Toohey and her great grandchildren Gabriel Suddeth, Nathanial and Aiobhne Morey, and Brandon and Bradley Toohey. She is also survived by the community she helped define in her 84 beautiful years, the only place she would ever call home. She is reuniting with her brother Dale, and all the members of our community we have lost in these last few precious years.
Catholic services will be held at the June Hall at the Mendocino county fairgrounds February 8th at 10am followed by graveside services at evergreen cemetery and a celebration of life at the Apple Hall at the fairgrounds. Our hearts are broke, but overflowing, and we hope to share all that love together in remembrance of our dear Eva.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019