Greg Allen Soiland
Greg Allen Soiland, 59, died Friday, January 18, 2019, in a tragic accident while on vacation with his youngest son. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lee-Ann, of 34 years.
Greg, a native of Sonoma County lost his home to the Tubb's fire. Born into the Soiland family, which is known for construction, asphalt and all things rock related, Greg was a natural when it came to repairing heavy equipment. Greg started his own repair business: Soiland Heavy Equipment Repair, which quickly became synonymous throughout Sonoma County with the words 'trust and loyalty'.
Most important to Greg, however, was family. Greg and Lee-Ann met 40 years ago, introduced to each other by Greg's father, Allen Soiland. The duo soon became inseparable following each other wherever the day took them. The couple first followed work to Nevada in 1981, then soon moved to Wyoming where they were blessed with their first born son, Shawn, 32. The two came to realize that extended family was what their lives were missing and moved home to Santa Rosa where they have stayed since. The couple went on to have four more children: Sabrina 26, Kevin, 25, Kelly, 24, and Jason, 21.
In his spare time, Greg could be found camping, quad riding, or attending congregation meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Greg's favorite place to be was behind the wheel with his wife and five kids in tow; a trip to Reno was one of the family's most cherished adventures! Greg is preceded in death by his mother Mary (d.1974). He was survived by his father Allen Soiland, who died a short 18 days after Greg. Also survived by brothers Eric, Chris, Jeff and sister, Jan. Son Shawn and wife Amber; with their children: Brody, Blake, Mason, and Casey. Daughter Sabrina with husband Bobby. Son Kevin. Daughter Kelly. Youngest son, Jason.
A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 744 N. Main St. in Sebastopol at 12:00; directly followed by a public tribute to Greg's life at the Luther Burbank Center on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019