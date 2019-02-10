|
Harvey Virgil Miller Jr.
June 22, 1923 - February 1, 2019
Harvey Virgil Miller Jr. passed away in Santa Rosa, California at the age of 95. Dearly beloved husband of Dorothy Kalm Hirsch; loving father of Cathy Mc Murtrie and her husband Dan; beloved grandfather of Kim Titone and her husband John and great grandfather to Haley Titone, Jacob Titone, Nicholas Magnuson and Leah Magnuson; dear uncle of Susan Heeley. He was preceded in death by his wife Geneva "Pinky" Miller and grandson Ed Magnuson. Harvey served his country honorably in the US Air Force during World War II and enjoyed a 35-year career working as regional controller for National Cash Register. Harvey and Pinky were able to retire at 55 and travelled the United States fishing throughout the country. He was known by family and friends alike to be a loving and caring person. Always honorable, he was a gentleman through and through and will be missed by all.
Graveside services will be held in the future at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019