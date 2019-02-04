|
|
In Loving Memory Haven Best
March 3, 1920 —February 4, 2017
Haven,
It was two years ago today
you left me.
In life, I loved you dearly,
In death, I love you still.
In my heart, I hold a place
that only you can fill.
It broke my heart to lose you,
but you didn't go alone.
A part of me went with you,
the day God took you home.
(Author Unknown)
Missing you always,
your loving wife, Billie
(Haven Best, a lifelong Sebastopol resident born March 3, 1920, passed away the evening of Feb. 4, 2017, surrounded by family.)
