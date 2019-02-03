Home

POWERED BY

Services
Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Resurrection Church
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Burgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Carl Burgo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Henry Carl Burgo Notice
Henry Carl Burgo
On January 29, 2019, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend died peacefully at home with his wife, Joyce Burgo, of 50 years by his side. He is survived by his loving wife, children, Greg and Fran, Don and Yolanda, Ken and Jeanne, Theresa and Patrick, Henry and Allison, Brian and Claudia, 14 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sons, Michael Burgo and Bruce Guerinoni.
Memorial mass will be said at Noon on Friday, February 8, at Resurrection Church, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices