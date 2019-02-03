|
Henry Carl Burgo
On January 29, 2019, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend died peacefully at home with his wife, Joyce Burgo, of 50 years by his side. He is survived by his loving wife, children, Greg and Fran, Don and Yolanda, Ken and Jeanne, Theresa and Patrick, Henry and Allison, Brian and Claudia, 14 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sons, Michael Burgo and Bruce Guerinoni.
Memorial mass will be said at Noon on Friday, February 8, at Resurrection Church, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019