Jacklyn Leete Buletti
Dies at age 74, was a native of Sonoma County. Jackie passed away December 4, 2018 quietly at her daughter Darci Buletti and Mike's home.
Jackie was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Orton Roselle Leete, Blacksmith-Generators on Santa Rosa Ave now Leete Electric. Granddaughter of John Author and Bess Leete and daughter of Bud Leete, they were the former owner of Bud Leete Autobody on Santa Rosa Ave. The daughter of Juanita K. Anderson, the former Jaunita's - it was one of the first to have rented a space in Coddingtown as a Slenderizing Salon and was a judge for Miss Sonoma County Pagent, Miss America and a few others. Her step-mom Joyce Leete, an RN and was current wife of Bud Leete, his true love at the time of her death. Her brother Jack Leete, sister-in-law and niece were killed in car accident on Petaluma Hill Rd. Her brother Steve Leete and her best friend Linda Dawson also preceded her in death.
Ms. Jackie Buletti had worked at Sonoma Development Center in Glen Ellen for over 25 years as a Psych Tech until retirement. Ms. Buletti also earned awards for volunteering efforts included sign language among others. Jackie loved life, kids, family, gardening, theme parks, Raiders, ocean, camping, sunbathing, her horse Princess, cooking, animals, Christmas, Halloween, country music, fast cars, including NASCAR and her dog Gianni.
Jackie is survived in death by her four daughters Jodi Thomas Leete and Kevin of Monte Rio, Lisa Thomas and Russ of Fairview OK, DeeAnn (DeeDee) Thomas of Santa Rosa, CA, Darci Buletti and Mike of Willits, CA. Grandchildren Patty, John, Amanda, Brittany and Krista. Her great-grandchildren Brianna, Anthony, Jacob, Jeremiah, Jaden, Isabella, Gabriella, Arianna and Angelina. Her sister and brother-in-law Kim and John Browning, brother Tom and sister-in-law Lynni Leete all reside in Cottonwood, CA. Her sister-in-law Jo Leete, nephews Gabriel and Jeremy of Redding CA. Her brother Richard Leete, sister Lynn Hawkins Leete, Trisha Dixon Leete of Klamath Falls, OR and numerous nieces and nephews. Cousin Vernon (Sandy) and Jeanie Leete of Jack London Ranch, Glen Ellen, CA.
Memorial Services are at Saint Rose Catholic Church, 398 10th St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401 on March 2, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Celebration of life will be in the Annex immediately following at St Rose. In lieu of flowers, we would like donations to help with the refurbishment of the old side of the church from the damage of 1989 earthquake. Flowers are welcomed, too, if preferable.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019