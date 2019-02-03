|
|
James H. Ernst
James H. Ernst (Jim to his family, friends and business associates), returned home to his heavenly Father, Christmas Day, December 25, 2018. Jim was out for a bike ride (something he was very passionate about), Sunday, December 23, 2018, when he was struck by an SUV. He passed away two days later as a result of complications from the accident.
Jim was a native Californian who graduated from Venice High School. He received a master's degree in Taxation from Golden Gate University and proudly provided tax and bookkeeping services through his own firm, James Ernst Accounting located in Santa Rosa, CA, for the past 25 years.
Jim was survived by Brenda Lynch-Ernst, his wife of 23 years; Donald Ernst, brother and Janice, his wife; Stacey Moreno and Darci Zalvin, nieces and their respective families; Lily Ernst, sister-in-law; Linda E. Lynch, mother-in-law; Randy Lynch, brother-in-law and family; and many friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by William McKinley Ernst and Dorothy (Hast) Ernst-Mautino, his parents; and Robert Ernst, brother.
Jim was very active in the Society of California Accountants (SCA), Executive Council of Homeowners (ECHO), the California Association of Community Managers (CACM) and several other organizations. He was also an avid bike rider – road and mountain bike. For the past several years, he participated in the AIDS Lifecycle Ride and was training for the 545-mile ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles again for 2019.
Rather than flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the 2019 AIDS Lifecycle Ride at www.tofighthiv.org/goto/jimernst or a .
A gathering of Jim's family, friends, colleagues and business associates will be held between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Petaluma Hotel, 205 Kentucky Street, Petaluma, to celebrate his life.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019