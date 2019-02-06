|
|
James W. Codding
James W. Codding passed away peacefully at his home on January 31, 2019.
Born May 6th, 1927, to Bruce Lincoln Codding and Virginia Pearl Codding (Bucknell) in Ukiah, CA.
Jim lived on the family ranch in Covelo until age five. The family moved a number of times during the depression years, and eventually they moved to Oakland and then to Marin County where Jim graduated from Tamalpais High School, where he was captain of the football and basketball teams.
After graduating high school in 1945, he joined the Navy to assist in the war effort. While on board a troop ship headed to Japan for a "Normandy style" invasion, the US Military dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, and instead of attacking Japan, Jim was able to serve out his duty in Hawaii.
After his military service, he attended Stanford University on the GI bill and graduated with a BA in Political Science. Upon his graduation from Stanford in 1950, he came north to Santa Rosa to work with his uncle, Hugh Codding. Here he met and married the former Miss California, Jone Ann Pedersen,, the mother of his three children.
Jim continued to work with Hugh for a number of years and helped develop many properties, including Coddingtown and Montgomery Village, until he ventured out on his own in 1966.
One of his first developments was the Kmart shopping center in Santa Rosa. He then developed sites for Motel 6 in Northern California, Oregon and Nevada for a number of years. He entered into a partnership with Francis Carrington, and together they have enjoyed a long and prosperous business relationship. They developed the Bennett Valley shopping center and a similar shopping center in Carson City, Nevada.
In 1981, Jim met the love of his life, Sandra Siri. They traveled the world together and enjoyed an extravagant social life, including an invitation to a State dinner at the White House in honor of the King and Queen of Spain and the second inauguration of Ronald Reagan. He also shared in fundraising banquets with President Gerald Ford.
Jim enjoyed international travels to exotic and luxurious places, which included big game hunting, safaris and his social life. He was a passionate reader of classic literature, an avid golfer and collector of fine art. He was a wildlife conservationist who drove efforts to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to combat poaching and preserve habitats in Africa.
After a wonderful 31-year marriage to Sandi, she suddenly passed away in 2014.
In his later years of life, he enjoyed playing bridge and had an active social life at the Wild Oak Saddle Club. After Sandi's passing, he became acquainted with his friend, Carol Ling, and together they enjoyed many social events and travels.
Jim was a founding member and past president of Mzuri Safari Foundation, member and generous donor to California Waterfowl and Ducks Unlimited, donor and supporter of the Hoover Institution, Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, Quarryhill Botanical Garden and many other foundations that were close to his heart.
He is survived by his three children James Codding Jr. (Diana), Nancy Codding, Peter Codding (Michaela), and his step-daughter, Nancy Owen (Mike). Grandchildren Sara, Rachael, Michael, Andrew, Ben, Danielle, Matthew, Bradley and Molly. His brother Richard Codding (Elaine) of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, and numerous nephews. Cousins David Codding (Melissa), Caroline Hoyt (Tom), Earle Cummings (Susie) and Kenneth Cummings (Pat). He also found comfort and joy with his daughter's Australian shepherds, Willie and Luna.
Jim passed away surrounded by his loving family and wonderful caregivers.
Services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Star of the Valley Catholic Church, 545 White Oak Dr., Santa Rosa with a reception immediately following at Wild Oak Saddle Club.
Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Hospice or the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019