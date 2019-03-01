|
Jan Eric Ferrin
Jan Eric Ferrin passed away suddenly in his home in Santa Rosa, California on January 21st, 2019 at the age of 66 of natural causes.
The son of James and Ellaine (Kubeldis) Ferrin, Jan was born on October 23rd, 1952 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Palmdale, California and attended Palmdale High School. He was an extremely talented life-long musician who began playing piano at the age of three. When he was in high school, he became the organist at his church. He toured the U.S. with the Christian rock band the Archers in 1972, performed with the punk rock iteration of Naomi Ruth Eisenberg's band in the early 1980s, wrote and performed music with his fusion jazz band Jolt in the mid to late 80's and composed original pieces for a large ensemble under the name Muse. In 1975, he graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in Music composition, after which his original rock opera was performed in Washington, D.C.
In the mid 1980s, Jan started his family in Santa Rosa where he co-owned and operated a janitorial business. As a side gig, he voiced and remotely controlled robots at various events such as county fairs, family reunions, trade shows and at the Tech Museum in San Jose. He later worked for a medical supply company that catered to the greater bay area.
Jan began volunteering when his children were in elementary school, helping in classrooms, chaperoning field trips, promoting fundraisers, coaching and later judging for Odyssey of the Mind, and introducing students to the world of music. Even after both his children had graduated, he remained active as a volunteer at Southwest Santa Rosa city schools and eventually became a substitute teacher. One of his greatest passions was providing support to every student that needed it; inspiring them to recognize their own strengths and to be proud of who they are.
He spent most of his time and energy working with the Performing Arts department at Elsie Allen High School. He provided piano accompaniment as well as vocal coaching for the choir and composed original music and assisted with productions in the theater arts department. He co-founded and co-directed the annual Lobo Lounge cabaret fundraiser to which he was tremendously dedicated.
Jan was a gifted storyteller who possessed a warmth which enabled him to befriend everyone he met. He had a quick wit, a great sense of humor and the ability to make anyone laugh in any situation. He was as skilled at listening as he was at talking, providing trusted advice and kind support to his friends.
He is survived by his son Jasha, his daughter Sirka, and his wife of 48 years, Sarah; his sisters Lyn and Jonette, and brothers Jeff and Jay.
A memorial and celebration of Jan's life will be held at the Center of Spiritual Living, 2075 Occidental Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95401, on Saturday, March 23rd at 1:00 pm. The Santa Rosa City School will be honoring Jan on April 23, 2019 at 7:30pm in the Green Music Center, by dedicating the William Barcaly Memorial Concert in his memory where he has been the accompanist for the mass choir from all of the SRCS high schools for over a decade. Memorial contributions may be made to the EAHS Band Boosters to help fill the immense void left by his absence. To donate electronically on Facebook, go to the Elsie Allen High School Band Booster page and click on the "donate" button or send checks to Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave, Santa Rosa, CA - checks made payable to "EAHS Music Department."
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019